Former Discovery Canyon standout Ashten Prechtel was drafted by the Connecticut Sun in the third round of the WNBA draft Monday night.

Prechtel, who played at Stanford, was selected with the 34th pick of the WNBA draft.

"Time to push the post. Welcome to Connecticut, Ashten Prechtel," the Connecticut Sun posted to social media.

During her college career, Prechtel averaged 4.5 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5-inch forward averaged 5.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game in the 2020-2021 season when Stanford won the NCAA Championship.

Prechtel was named the Pac-12 sixth player of the year her freshman season in 2020 and was an honorable mention for the Pac-12 All-freshman team. She won three Pac-12 titles with Stanford during her tenure there.

At Discovery Canyon, she averaged 17.3 points and 13.9 rebounds per game over 96 contests in her four years.

A former Gazette Peak Performer of the Year, McDonalds All-American and a two-Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year among several other accolades, Prechtel led the Thunder to back-to-back playoff berths her junior and senior seasons.