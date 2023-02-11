As soon as Bradie Tennell skated onto the ice in Thursday’s women’s short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, she knew she was home.

Cheers erupted from every section of the Broadmoor World Arena as the public address announcer introduced her before she performed her routine.

Tennell hasn’t lived in Colorado Springs for a few years, but one wouldn’t know it from seeing the crowd go into a frenzy as soon as she began skating.

“It’s been so great,” Tennell said. “I feel like I have a little bit of home in a lot of places, and this is one of them.”

Tennell lived and trained in Colorado Springs for roughly two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she fell in love with the city, its natural beauty and the fact that it has four seasons.

In addition to enjoying the area, Tennell believes she improved as a figure skater while living in Colorado Springs.

“I actually really enjoyed training in altitude,” Tennell said. “I was never worried about stamina. Training here is very hard, and I enjoyed that challenge.”

Because of a foot injury, Tennell moved away from the area.

She lived with her family in the Chicago area for eight months to nurse her injury. After that, Tennell relocated to Nice, France, to train under new coaches.

Tennell said she loves living in Nice and called it a “dream come true” to live abroad.

Even so, she emphasized how memorable it is returning to Colorado Springs. Between visiting her favorite café, Loyal Coffee, and exploring the downtown area, Tennell had ample time to revisit her old city, as U.S. skaters arrived in town a week prior to competition.

“I’ve done a bunch of different things,” Tennell said. “It’s great getting to see old friends, and I got to see my old coach. It’s really great to come back in such a major competition.”

Between the foot injury and a more-recent ankle injury, Tennell has overcome serious obstacles — that once left her skating career in jeopardy.

But that hasn’t stopped her from excelling recently. Tennell won a silver medal at the U.S. Championships a couple weeks ago. And at Four Continents, she placed sixth overall in the women’s division, finishing fifth in the short program.

The goal is always gold for Tennell. But considering all she has endured, Tennell is proud of her recent accomplishments — and especially for putting together a respectable performance in her previous home.

“I have a fierce competitive spirit so I’m like, ‘No, it’s not enough; I can always be better,” Tennell said. “But I’m pretty satisfied. My roommate here was like, ‘You have to remember where you started this year and where you’ve come.’”

“I feel like I do have a lot to be proud of over the course of this season.”

Tennell admitted she doesn’t know if she’ll ever live in Colorado Springs again. She said she has “so much wanderlust to go everywhere in the world.”

But she does want to visit Colorado Springs regularly. The city, the coffee shops and the scenery make Colorado Springs a special place in her heart.

“I could see myself coming back to visit, absolutely,” Tennell said. “I love the mountains. I have mountains in France, but they’re not the same. It’s not the same vibe.”

Plus, Tennell feels like she missed out on something really special about Colorado Springs when she lived there.

“It was peak COVID time when I was here, but one of these times, I’m going to make it to that (Cheyenne Mountain) Zoo, I swear,” Tennell said.