RALEIGH, N.C. - Erie native Jaccob Slavin played his 484th NHL game – all with the Carolina Hurricanes – on Thursday, a 2-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche. He’s a Hurricanes alternate captain and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy last season for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with playing ability.
Slavin finished his two-year career at Colorado College with 10 goals and 42 points in 66 games. Two younger brothers followed him there. Forward Josiah Slavin led the Tigers in points in 2020-21 before signing with the Chicago Blackhawks. Jeremiah, 17, is committed to CC. College Hockey Inc. has the defenseman’s starting year listed as 2023-24.
Before Thursday’s game, Slavin discussed his brothers, the Slavin family’s “E.T.” method of teaching kids to skate, and approaching a milestone.
How is Josiah?
Doing good. Just a little bit of up and down this year, between Chicago (NHL) and Rockford (IceHogs of the AHL). He’s enjoying pro hockey. It’s his first year, but he’s doing well. I’ve been watching as many games as I can, but super happy for him and we’ll see what his future brings. But he’s loving it.
What’s the scouting report on Jeremiah?
He’s a big boy, he moves well. At 17, he’s bigger than Jo and I were. Now, though – Josiah's the tallest, I’m the thickest, I guess you could say. But Jeremiah’s right up there.
He’s defensively sound. Skates really well. Sees the ice well. Just a really steady, stay-at-home defenseman.
Do you plan on checking out Colorado College’s new Ed Robson Arena someday?
I’m sure at some point I’ll get back there. Being from Colorado, I spend a fair amount of time there.
It’s a hike from Erie. It’s not terrible, it’s doable. I’ll just have to make a day of it.
What is it like living with a social media star in your house – your toddler daughter, Emersyn?
She is the center of attention. She’s super sweet, super fun. Spunky is the word we like to use to describe her. She’s awesome. We had (goldendoodles) Simba and Lola and they were kind of the icons in the house and now it’s Emersyn. We have lots of fun together. She’s always got her little one-liners that she’ll say where we’re like: ‘Where did you come up with that?’ She is a bright little individual.
She’s been in several popular Instagram videos, some featuring her one-timer skills and infectious giggles. Does she get approached at games?
We’re recognizable. At the games, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ Not freak out too much, but just be like, ‘Are you Emersyn? Is Jaccob your daddy?’ Depending on her mood, she might be shy or she might be the most talkative little girl ever.
She has fun with it. She loves coming to the games, loves being here and seeing Stormy (the Hurricanes' mascot). Just enjoying the game. She hates the goal horn, but she’s getting better at that. It’s always fun to see her on the glass or up in the stands.
How are her hockey skills coming along?
We're getting her around the ice, skating a little bit. She can waddle out there. She just likes holding onto the stick and having me pull her around, though. That's all she likes, but she has fun. My parents taught me how to skate with M&Ms so I’m trying to do the same with her – put them all over the ice, make her skate to one. She'll fall down, grab it and hopefully skate to the next one.
Did you not enjoy skating?
I was 1½, 2 years old. I was always at the rink anyway, so they were like, ‘Get him started early.’ They just threw peanut M&Ms 10 feet apart. Skate to one, eat it, and have fun while doing it. Get a little treat. That’s how they taught me, so trying to pull a few tricks out of their book.
You're coming up on 500 NHL games. Do you ever stop and say ‘woah’ about this whole situation?
I was actually talking to my wife about it. We were trying to figure out what game exactly, if healthy, would be the 500th game, if it was home or not, if she could be there. It's crazy. It seems like it’s flown by, but at the same time, 500 more to get to 1,000.
God’s given us the platform we have out here, given us the community out here in Raleigh, it’s awesome. It really is special and a gift. We love it. We cherish every moment of it and don’t want to take it for granted.
What’s it like having former Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole on the blue line this year?
We’re good buddies off the ice. It’s fun to play with him, especially on the PK - we’ve got good chemistry. He’ll do whatever it takes to win the game. Great presence in the locker room. You can tell he’s been in the league a long time, just the way he carries himself. His attitude toward the game, the communication aspects of the game, whatever it is. It’s great to have him.
Everyone gets along with him. Super nice guy. Missing teeth, but still a nice guy.
Are all of yours real?
Mine are all real, thankfully. My mom would be mad.