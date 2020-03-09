Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine announced he “will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately” after dismissing men's basketball coach Dave Pilipovich on Monday.
According to conversations The Gazette has had with people connected to the program for several weeks, Joe Scott will begin that search with a sizable advantage.
Scott, 54, coached Air Force from 2000-04 and built the foundation for its most successful stint. After three losing seasons, the Falcons went 22-7 under his leadership in 2003-04, winning the Mountain West and earning the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Scott then left for Princeton, where he went 38-45 over three years. He then spent nine years at Denver, going 146-132.
Since then, Scott has served as an assistant at Holy Cross, where his time intersected with current Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine, allowing the two to build a relationship. Scott is now an assistant at Georgia under Tom Crean.