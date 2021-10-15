ENGLEWOOD — Former Broncos running back Otis Armstrong, who was Denver's first-round pick in 1973, has died at age 70, the team announced Friday.
Armstrong was selected ninth overall by the Broncos in the 1973 NFL Draft, playing eight seasons in Denver from 1973-1980. He totaled 4,453 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns, making him a two-time Pro Bowler and a 1974 first-team All-Pro. Armstrong's best season as a Broncos came in 1974, rushing for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 starts.
Prior to the NFL, Armstrong was a standout at Purdue where he rushed for 3,315 yards in his career, which is third all-time in school history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
Following retirement, Armstrong lived in Denver with his wife.