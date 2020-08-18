BRISTOL, Conn. — Former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese will be joined by Steve Levy and Louis Riddick on ESPN's new Monday Night Football (MNF) commentator team.
The new commentating team will begin the 2020 NFL season with the Tennessee Titans at the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14 (8:10 p.m. MT), the second game of an annual Week 1 doubleheader.
The trio of Griese, Levy and Riddick boast more than 45 years of broadcasting experience at the national sports network, according to ESPN. The new MNF broadcast team will also include Lisa Salters, returning for her ninth season, and officiating analyst John Parry.
The pair of Griese and Levy called Broncos' preseason games in 2018 and 2019.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.