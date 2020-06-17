DENVER — Jerry Sturm, a Broncos center-guard-fullback in the 1960s who was named to the team’s Top 100 players team and who for the past 50 years owned the popular South Restaurant in Englewood, has died. He was 83.
Sturm was as honest as he was versatile and tough. He was Named to the AFL All Star team in 1964 as a center and 1966 as a left guard. He also played offensive tackle and fullback with the Broncos. That’s right, in 1961, Sturm had 8 carries for 31 yards and added two receptions.
He played in the Canadian Football League for Calgary in 1959-60 before joining the Broncos. As much as football prowess, Sturm became known for his honesty that helped stymie a game-fixing scheme.
While playing for the Houston Oilers in 1971, Sturm was approached by a former Broncos player who offered a $10,000 bribe if the center would mess up snaps on kicks and to the quarterback in a December 1971 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sturm turned in the incident to Houston head coach Ed Hughes, who went to NFL, who went to FBI.