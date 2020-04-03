Peyton Manning did his part to meet hospitals’ transfusion needs and spread a message, donating blood Thursday at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver.
Waving his hand — bandaged after a finger prick test — around, Manning urged healthy donors to contribute during the coronavirus pandemic. The retired Broncos quarterback said he wasn’t afraid of needles.
“It’s just like being on a team, if you will,” Manning said in a promotional video distributed by Children’s Hospital Colorado. He said Gov. Jared Polis’ “stay-at-home” order has called donation cancellations, but they are an essential function allowed during the crisis.
“Everybody has a role to play. Everybody can do their part.”