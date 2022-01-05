Odell Barry, a former Broncos player and the first Black mayor of Northglenn, died on Jan. 2 from complications of heart disease. He was 80 years old.
"As the first African American mayor of Northglenn, Odell Barry was a trailblazer ... I thank our former mayor for his deep commitment to our community and for having the courage to break down barriers," Northglenn mayor Meredith Leighty said in a statement. "To honor his legacy, The City of Northglenn will continue to focus on the deeply rooted values of diversity, equality and inclusivity."
Honorable man, honorable life. I’m lifting family up in prayers and thoughts during this time of loss. RIP Odell Barry. pic.twitter.com/KZJWBdGUaZ— Rhonda Fields (@SenRhondaFields) January 4, 2022
Barry was born in Memphis and played college football at Findlay University. The Broncos selected him in the 19th round of the 1964 AFL draft. He appeared in 26 games over two seasons for Denver as a return specialist and wide receiver. Barry returned 47 kickoffs in his first season — which is still tied for first in team history — including one for a touchdown.
After retiring from football, Barry served as a Ward 2 Council Member for eight years before becoming mayor in 1980, a position he held for two years. During his time leading the city, Barry helped establish a master plan for the city and build a city hall and recreation center.
Barry stayed involved in the community long after leaving office, mentoring youth and serving on committees throughout the state — including the Colorado Baseball Commission, which helped establish the Rockies as one of MLB's expansion teams in the early 1990s. He also founded Barry & Associates, a real estate and consulting company.
