DENVER — DeMarcus Ware will have to wait a little longer to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.
The former Bronco and 12-year NFL veteran was surprisingly not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, it was announced Thursday. Ware, who was a finalist after spending nine seasons in Dallas and three in Denver, is considered one of the most dominant pass rushers of his era, totaling 138.5 sacks in his career, which ranks ninth most all time. Ware spent the final three seasons of his career with the Broncos, where he had 81 tackles, 21.5 sacks and helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16.
Ware began his career with the Cowboys, drafted 11th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Troy. Over the course of his 12-year career, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler (2006-12, 2014-15), a four-time first-team All Pro selection (2007-09, 2011) and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner (2007-08).
But Ware's most notable accomplishment came in 2015 with the Broncos, when he was a team captain on the franchise's third Super Bowl-winning team. And his former teammates believe Ware is undoubtly a future Hall of Famer, even if it won't happen this year.
"He's definitely deserving. He will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer," former Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller said Monday. "It would be an honor and a privilege to go to his party and live it up and go to his reunion and see all the people that had success playing with DeMarcus and all the people that helped DeMarcus be successful in his career. It'd be amazing. He's definitely deserving of it. I love the guy. We're more than just teammates and brothers all the things like I said before. It was an honor and a privilege to play with him, and it's still an honor and a privilege to have the relationship that we have."