Former Bronco Brendan Langley was arrested and a United Airlines employee was fired after a physical altercation at Newark Airport on May 19, according to a report from the New York Post.

Langley was reportedly arrested and charged with simple assault after the incident. The unidentified worker has not been charged.

The fight was captured in a viral video shared on Twitter that shows the worker shoving Langley, 27. The former NFL player can then be seen knocking the employee to the ground before the worker stands up and approaches Langley again.

Langley was a cornerback for the Broncos from 2017-208. He is now a wide receiver for the Calgary Stampeders in Canada.

