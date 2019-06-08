Caroline Rotich loves the view.
That’s the first thing that came to mind when she was asked why she’s running in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K Run on Sunday. The 2015 Boston Marathon winner loves the beauty of the Colorado Springs park and the challenges that come with it.
“It’s perfect because it’s one of those races that doesn’t feel like training,” Rotich said. “You’re competing and it’s hard, but it’s a beautiful trail. The Garden of the Gods it’s just one of those places you enjoy to run at.”
Rotich has always been a runner. Born and raised in Kenya, she would often run to elementary school because it was “much faster than walking.” She was soon one of the best long-distance runners in her country, which led her to move to the United States in 2007.
Since then, Rotich has become one of the top 10K, half-marathon and marathon runners in the world. At 35, she’s won the New York City Half-Marathon twice, the Las Vegas Marathon and the Boston Marathon — the highlight of her career so far. She also competed on the Kenya national team in 2011.
“I’ve just always had a passion for it,” Rotich said. “I love the feeling of accomplishment after a challenging race.”
Rotich said she runs between 100-125 miles a week when training for a race. She often signs up for smaller races similar to Garden of the Gods to help her train and keep her competitive spirits high.
This will be Rotich’s second time running in the Garden of the Gods 10 Mile and 10K Run, after winning the female 10-mile division last year.
She broke the overall course record in 57 minutes, 37 seconds, beating the record by 1:07. This year, she’s again the favorite to win, but she’s also looking forward to enjoying the run and the beauty of the course.
“I remember the first time I came (to Colorado Springs) and drove on the trails at the Garden of the Gods. It was breathtaking,” said Rotich, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“Then I found out they have a race there, so I immediately signed up.
“It’s just one of the more fun races I get to run in.”
Rotich will join nearly 1,500 runners in the race, which begins at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Garden of the Gods. The finish line will be at Rock Ledge Ranch.