Air Force graduate Garrett Griffin made his presence felt in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.
Griffin was activated from the practice squad for the first time this season by the New Orleans Saints, and put a seal block on Philadelphia linebacker LaRoy Reynolds that sprang running back Alvin Kamara for the game-clinching first down with 58 seconds remaining.
The Saints then ran out the clock to preserve a 20-14 victory and advance to the NFC Championship game.
Griffin was also on the field when Mark Ingram ran for 36 yards in the fourth quarter to set up a field goal.
The Saints promoted Griffin on Saturday as a corresponding move when rookie receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. was placed on injured reserve.
Griffin, a tight end who graduated from Air Force in 2016, spent much of the past three season on the Saints practice squad. He was active for the final three games of the 2018. He wore No. 45 on Sunday and was listed on the roster at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds.
The Louisburg, Kan., native graduated in the short interval when service academy graduates were allowed to immediately pursue professional sports opportunities instead of serving at least two years on active duty. He is serving as a member of the Air Force reserves.