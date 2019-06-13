Ex-Falcons slugger to make debut for Miami organization
Former Air Force slugger Nic Ready will make his pro debut on Friday.
Ready, drafted in the 23rd round last week by the Miami Marlins, has been assigned to the Class-A short-season Batavia Muckdogs, he told The Gazette.
The Muckdogs will host the Auburn Doubledays, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday.
The classification is the equivalent to the Rookie League, which is the new level of the Colorado Springs minor league team known as the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
Ready, who drove in 224 runs in 216 games for Air Force, was drafted as a third baseman and is expected to be able to play the full season as part of the World Class Athlete Program.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette