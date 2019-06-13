Air Force baseball player
President Donald J. Trump surprised Air Force baseball player Nic Ready by calling him up to the stage to recognize his achievement as being the 2018 Home Run Derby winner. Trump joked about Ready’s strong grip and muscles. The Air Force Academy held their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, 2019. President Donald J. Trump was the commencement speaker. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE
Ex-Falcons slugger to make debut for Miami organization

Former Air Force slugger Nic Ready will make his pro debut on Friday.

Ready, drafted in the 23rd round last week by the Miami Marlins, has been assigned to the Class-A short-season Batavia Muckdogs, he told The Gazette.

The Muckdogs will host the Auburn Doubledays, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday.

The classification is the equivalent to the Rookie League, which is the new level of the Colorado Springs minor league team known as the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Ready, who drove in 224 runs in 216 games for Air Force, was drafted as a third baseman and is expected to be able to play the full season as part of the World Class Athlete Program.

BRENT BRIGGEMAN, The Gazette

