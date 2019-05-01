Former Air Force safety Weston Steelhammer has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The three-time first-team all-Mountain West performer spent time in an Eagles camp in 2017 before being stationed in San Antonio as a logistics officer at Joint Air Force Base.
Steelhammer had been pegged as a possible NFL draft selection in 2017, while the U.S. Department of Defense had a policy that allowed service academy graduates to immediately pursue professional sports by serving on reserve status. But that policy changed as the draft began, requiring Steelhammer and his fellow Air Force grads to again serve at least two years on active duty.
Steelhammer, whose 18 interceptions are an Air Force record, kept his dream of playing in the NFL alive and participated in a Pro Day at the academy in March. He ran a 4.7 second 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical leap. Click here for video
The Eagles had viewed Steelhammer as a target to sign in 2017, according to ESPN.