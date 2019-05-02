Former Air Force safety Weston Steelhammer has received a rookie minicamp invitation from the Philadelphia Eagles.
The three-time first-team all-Mountain West performer enthusiastically confirmed the news to The Gazette on Wednesday evening.
The camp runs from May 9-12, giving rookies a chance to earn invitations to further team activities or training camp. Steelhammer also spent time in an Eagles minicamp in 2017 before being stationed in San Antonio as a logistics officer at Joint Air Force Base.
He joins defensive end/outside linebacker Ryan Watson (Detroit Lions) from Air Force's 2017 graduating class in earning what amounts to an NFL tryout.
"Honestly, we just wanted a chance," Steelhammer said. "We've got one now — just need to make the most of it."
Steelhammer had been pegged as a possible NFL draft selection in 2017, while the U.S. Department of Defense had a policy that allowed service academy graduates to immediately pursue professional sports by serving on reserve status. But that policy changed as the draft began, requiring Steelhammer and his fellow Air Force grads to again serve at least two years on active duty.
Steelhammer, whose 18 interceptions are an Air Force record, kept his dream of playing in the NFL alive and participated in a Pro Day at the academy in March. He ran a 4.7 second 40-yard dash and had a 33-inch vertical leap. Click here for video
The Eagles had viewed Steelhammer as a target to sign in 2017, according to ESPN.
Steelhammer said he has no current plans to attend camp with any other team.