Air Force wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield has taken the same position with the University of Miami, and is apparently quickly settling into his role.
“First week at the (U),” Stubblefield tweeted on Thursday. “The vibe is real. The product is real. #thenewU. You will want to be apart (sic) of this!!!”
Stubblefield, who was the NCAA’s all-time leader in receptions when he finished his playing career at Purdue, spent two seasons mentoring Air Force’s receivers. He was officially welcomed by Miami in his new role on Jan. 18.
“Taylor was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as a college receiver and he boasts a terrific track record coaching that position,” Miami coach Manny Diaz said in a statement. “He also has strong ties to our offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, which is significant as we being to build and shape our offense.”
Diaz, a former Hurricanes defensive coordinator, had accepted the head coaching position at Temple in December, only to return to Miami as head coach following Mark Richt’s abrupt retirement on Dec. 30.
Stubblefield has been a key recruiter for Air Force during this signing period, helping to sign three-star defensive linemen Desmond and Demetris Dorceus from Florida.