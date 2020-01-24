Former Air Force receiver Jalen Rowell (formerly Jalen Robinette) was among 18 players cut by the XFL’s Seattle Dragons this week, according to a list of transactions obtained by The Gazette.

Rowell, a 2017 academy graduate, made a leaping catch over a defender in an exhibition game earlier this week. The Dragons highlighted the play in several social media posts.

Seattle also parted with receivers Fred Ross (Mississippi State) and Korey Robertson (Southern Miss), opting to keep Navy graduate Keenan Reynolds.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Rowell is Air Force’s all-time leader in receiving yards and was considered an NFL Draft prospect before a rules change on the eve of the draft obligated him to two years of service on active duty.

+7 Former Air Force great Jalen Rowell (Robinette) returns to the game at XFL training camp Air Force great Jalen Rowell, formerly known as Jalen Robinette, is starting anew with the Seattle Dragons in the upstart XFL.