Two and a half years later, Jalen Rowell — formerly Robinette — will get his shot at professional football.
The former Air Force receiver was selected by the Seattle Dragons in Phase 5 of the XFL draft on Wednesday. This was the “open” portion of the draft, following phases for specific position groups in which he went undrafted Tuesday.
No other former Air Force players were selected.
Rowell set the Falcons’ all-time record with 2,697 receiving yards in a career that spanned 2013-16. He was believed to be headed for a mid-round selection in the NFL draft in April 2017 before a rules change from the Department of Defense prevented that from happening. He appeared in NFL minicamps with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots before serving as an acquisitions officer in Las Vegas.
He played at Air Force as Jalen Robinette, but wore “Rowell,” his mother’s last name, on his jersey for his final home game. In an XFL-produced video, he said his name change was done to recognize the support his mother has provided.