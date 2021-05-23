Former Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III flew to Green Bay on Sunday and will try out with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, a source told The Gazette.
Hammond, who did not sign with a team after going undrafted last month, had drawn at least niche interest prior to the draft from experts who liked the arm strength and abilities possessed by the 6-foot-1, 228-pound Georgia native.
At Air Force, Hammond set a program record in passing efficiency (164.09) and average yards per completion (20.6). He led the team to a 11-2 record and No. 21 national ranking in his lone season as full-time starter.
An academic violation prior to his senior year led to a drop in cadet status and caused Hammond to miss the season. He then separated from the academy under an agreement that will likely require him to pay back the cost of his education.
Green Bay notably has a tumultuous situation at quarterback. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has expressed unhappiness with the franchises. The Packers drafted Utah State’s Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, but he did not appear in a game last year.
Air Force had three undrafted players sign with teams in late April — offensive linemen Parker Ferguson (Jets) and Nolan Laufenberg (Broncos) and defensive tackle George Silvanic (Rams).