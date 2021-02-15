Quarterback Donald Hammond III is no longer at the Air Force Academy and hopes to take his next snaps in the NFL.
Hammond, a standout for the Falcons as a sophomore and junior during the 2018-19 seasons, provided the updates on Twitter on Monday.
“I am no longer attached to the United States Air Force and I am able to control my own destiny,” he wrote. “With all that being said, after careful deliberation, I am proud to finally announced that I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.”
The announcement followed a turbulent time for Hammond. In late July, the academy responded to an inquiry from The Gazette to say that Hammond was no longer a cadet in good standing.
The drop in standing kept him from playing during his senior season, which was truncated to six games instead of 12 because of COVID-19.
In October, Hammond placed his name in the transfer portal to “see where everything goes from here,’ he told The Gazette at the time.
What has transpired since then remains unclear. Generally, cadets cannot leave the academy after starting classes their junior year. Hammond was well past that point. The ramifications for being removed from the academy in a cadet's final two years generally include payback of the cost of education and/or entering the Air Force as an enlisted airman.
Hammond declined the opportunity to elaborate on the events that led to his separation from the academy or on his decision to turn pro as opposed to transferring.
A native of McDonough, Georgia, Hammond leaves Air Force as the program’s all-time leader in passing efficiency (154.09) and in passing yards per completion (20.6). He went 12-4 as a starter, placing third among quarterbacks in winning percentage, and guided the 2019 team that finished 11-2 and ranked No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll. His 327 passing yards (on just 10 attempts) against New Mexico in 2019 are the fifth most in program history in a single game and most in a conference game. The four touchdowns he threw in that game are tied for second on the single-game list.
“I want to start by thanking all of my family and friends that have stood by my side the past 8-9 months through everything I have been going through,” Hammond wrote on Twitter. “It is difficult to describe how much I appreciate those who have been in my corner, and I can honestly say I would not be the man I am today without them.”