Charlie Scott has already graduated from the Air Force Academy and earned a commission as a second lieutenant. On Monday, he can earn a college football national championship.
That combination would be a first.
Scott, a graduate transfer from Air Force, will serve as Alabama’s punter against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff championship game at 6 p.m. in Miami.
A college football title wouldn’t be the first in the family, however.
Scott’s brother, JK, was an All-American for Alabama and served as the team’s primary punter during championship seasons in 2015 and ’17. JK Scott is seeking an NFL title as the punter for the NFC’s top-seeded Green Bay Packers.
Charlie Scott punted for Air Force from 2016-19 after playing for coach Dave Logan at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village (JK played at Mullen in Denver, also under Logan). He applied for an “exception to policy to attend graduate school and play football” after graduating from the academy in April 2020, and was added to the Crimson Tide’s roster late this summer.
Scott took over the team’s punting job Oct. 24 against Tennessee and has maintained it for eight games. He is averaging 39.3 yards per punt on 20 attempts with one going for 50-plus yards and eight going inside the 20-yard line.
Alabama’s coaching staff named him special teams player of the week two times in a row following games against Florida and Notre Dame.
“Charlie punts the ball high,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told AL.com following Scott’s debut. “He’s a little more consistent the last couple of weeks. He got here late. He wasn’t here all summer, he wasn’t here for part of camp. So he’s just sort of getting back into his rhythm, but I thought he did a nice job for us.”
Prior to this year, no Air Force grads in a revenue sport had utilized the NCAA’s graduate transfer provision, which allows players with remaining eligibility to play immediately at a different school following graduation. This year Scott and quarterback Isaiah Sanders were both able to do so. Sanders scored a pair of touchdowns for Stanford in the Cardinal’s season finale against UCLA on Dec. 19.