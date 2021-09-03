Maj. Matt McCraw is returning to the Air Force basketball program as an assistant coach.
It will be the first coaching position for the former point guard, who played on a pair of NCAA teams with the Falcons.
McCraw joins the staff of Joe Scott, the coach who recruited him to the academy. Scott was Air Force’s coach from 2000-2004 and returned prior to the 2020-21 season.
“Matt is a significant addition to Air Force basketball, the program and staff,” Scott said. “He had a tremendous playing career and a significant impact on some of the best teams in Air Force history. His knowledge of the game, competitiveness, real-life experiences and high energy will be a great benefit to our players' development both on and off the court.”
The academy has not announced a move on the coaching staff that would have created a vacancy.
A 2007 Air Force graduate, McCraw has served on active duty for the past 14 years as an officer in the nuclear and missiles operations career field. He holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and will serve as a liaison for the academy’s nuclear weapons and strategy minor.
McGraw is Air Force’s all-time leader in 3-point percentage (46.5), is second in free throw percentage (85.2) and is 24th all-time in scoring (1,040 points).
He was a role player on the 2003-04 team that won a Mountain West title and played in the NCAA Tournament, shooting 49% from 3-point range. He entered the starting lineup and helped Falcons teams 18-12, 24-7 with another NCAA Tournament appearance and 26-9 with a run to the NIT semifinals.
The 26 wins during his senior season stand as an Air Force record. McCraw averaged 10.9 points for that team and tied for the team lead in assists.