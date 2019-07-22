Two months after receiving his commission into the United States Air Force, Austin Cutting signed with a second employer on Monday – the Minnesota Vikings.
The 22-year-old Cutting, taken in the seventh round as the only long snapper selected in April’s NFL Draft, agreed to the deal that the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reported as being worth $2.59 million over four years.
The team announced Cutting's signing on social media.
Cutting’s military assignment has shifted from his initial destination of Moody Air Force Base in Georgia as an acquisitions officer to the Air Force Academy, where he’ll work mostly from afar as a recruiter. This was a similar assignment to the one given to tight end Garrett Griffin when he graduated in 2016 and made his way onto the New Orleans Saints practice squad. That occurred during the one year that a policy shift allowed athletes to turn pro immediately, though Griffin has remained with the Saints ever since.
Graduates from this year’s class fell under a gray area when President Donald Trump announced in May that he would adopt a new policy to allow athletes to defer their service time to first give pro sports a shot. That policy hasn’t been completed, but is expected within the next two months.
As a long snapper, which perhaps might not come with the same full-time demands as other positions, Cutting might be able to serve his time on active duty without benefit of a new policy. Navy graduate Joe Cardona was able to do so at the position with the New England Patriots after graduating in 2015. Cardona has his service deferred for a year under the stipulation that he work one day per week at the Naval Academy Preparatory School.
Air Force graduates Jacob Onyechi, Weston Steelhammer, Ryan Watson and Jalen Robinette spent time in NFL mini-camps over the past three years, but under the policy that required them to serve two years they never reported to a training camp.
Cutting will begin camp with rookies on Monday, will full team practice beginning on Friday.
“I’m happy for Austin with the opportunity being extended,” Onyechi said. “There’s no animosity in my heart or anything with it happening now or how it all went down. Regardless of how that works out, I’m in a really good place.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun refused to give his opinion on a new potential policy for the Department of Defense, but stuck to his past comments that the numbers of those impacted will be small.
“What is that, one out of 500? To be point about it,” Calhoun said. “So there are 499 then that are going to go serve on active duty.”
Multiple recent graduates – including baseball players Nic Ready and Jake Gilbert and soccer players Tucker Bone and Austin Dewing – are currently playing professional sports, but because those particular sports are included in the 2020 Olympic Games they were able to qualify to do so under the military’s World Class Athlete Program.
Cutting, a Texas native, played in 35 career games for Air Force. He also participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an invitation-only all-star game that was held in the Rose Bowl in January.