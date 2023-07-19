When Chuck Delich isn’t at the rink, he’s probably on the links.

Delich is well-known for his time on the ice: The former Air Force forward scored 156 goals in 109 games, which is the NCAA record. He also spent 13 seasons as Air Force’s head coach (1985-1997) and still serves as a volunteer assistant.

But this week, Delich has offered his expertise in a different sport to a younger generation.

He volunteered as a caddie for Kiara Romero, an 18-year-old competing at U.S. Girls’ Junior at Eisenhower Golf Club on the Air Force Academy. Romero defeated Claire Yan, 2 and 1, to advance to the round of 32 on Wednesday.

“A lot of members are caddies, and I think we can be helpful,” Delich said.

Hockey was Delich’s first love, but golf was his second.

He first caddied when he was 9 years old for his neighbor, who frequently played in tournaments. That same neighbor later lent Delich and his brother, David, a few clubs so they could begin playing. From there, the seed was planted, and the Delich brothers became golf fanatics.

Even while rising to prominence in the hockey world, Delich made time to play golf. He currently plays as a 4-handicap and qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Open in 1994.

David played the same two sports as his brother and even qualified for the U.S. Senior Open twice (2008 and 2005) — Chuck caddied for him both times.

Delich described himself as assertive when he coached hockey. But his caddying technique is much different.

“There’s no yelling,” Delich said. “When you’re out here, you kind of let your player do their deal. They know their game way better than I do, so my input is really if they think they need help.”

Delich said his job has been very easy this week.

Romero, who will join the University of Oregon’s women’s golf program in the fall, was previously ranked as the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2023. She shot 4-under par (140) in her two stroke-play rounds to enter match play with the No. 3 seed.

“She hasn’t made many mistakes,” Delich said. “It’s amazing how consistent (these golfers) are.”

Delich had never met Romero before Monday’s first round. But the 68-year-old still thought he could be of assistance to her.

As an Air Force veteran and someone who lives in the Colorado Springs area, Delich plays Eisenhower regularly. Between the course’s quick greens and high elevation (6,788 feet above sea level), Delich knows Eisenhower better than most people.

“This is where I play most of my golf,” Delich said. “The greens can be kind of tricky if you’ve never played in the mountains before.”

Delich humbly said he isn’t too impactful as a caddy. Romero disagreed.

“He taught me a lot about the greens out here and how the mountains play a big role in putts,” Romero said.

Delich technically retired after stepping down as head coach in 1997 but returned to the program as a volunteer assistant before the 2022-23 season. He said his main roles are helping out Air Force’s salaried coaching staff with their needs, as well as serving as a mentor.

That takes up a good chunk of Delich’s time — but not enough to keep him away from the golf course.

“It’s been fun to watch the games, be around the kids again,” Delich said. “And it’s fun to still come out here often and play.”

Other results

Mother Nature extended Wednesday’s match-play competition by about an hour.

The lightning siren rang through all 18 holes of Eisenhower, telling competitors to vacate the course. Golfers and their caddies waited in the clubhouse until they returned to a damp playing surface.

Yana Wilson, the event’s defending champion who led the field after stroke play, defeated Ashley Kim, 5 and 4.

Golfers who won their matches advanced to the round of 32.

Two rounds will be played tomorrow, both the round of 32 and round of 16. Round-of-32 play will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday.