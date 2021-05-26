Kyle Westmoreland punched his ticket to the U.S. Open at a qualifier in Texas on Tuesday, paving the way for him to become the first Air Force graduate to play in one of the PGA’s four major championships.
The U.S. Open will be held June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Westmoreland, a 2014 Air Force graduate, has played in two events on the PGA Tour – the 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbriar and the 2020 Phoenix Open. He has fulfilled his military commitment and played in 2019 on the Korn Kerry Tour.
The Katy, Texas, native qualified by shooting 7-under 135 at the Dallas Athletic Club. He opened with a 72 (+2) while playing the Blue Course but followed that with a 9-under 63 on the Gold Course, firing a 6-under 29 on the front.
At Air Force, Westmoreland placed fourth in the Mountain West Championships as a senior and was named the academy’s most valuable male athlete.