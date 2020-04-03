The Tokyo Olympics were among roughly 8,000 events cancelled as a reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, leaving organizations in the city scrambling to find solutions to what The Associated Press estimates will be $121 million in lost revenue for national governing bodies from February through June. USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews is taking a voluntary pay cut. Others are leaning on membership dues that make up a bigger slice of their revenue than events. Others don’t yet have a concrete plan.