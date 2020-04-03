Billy “The Greek” is now Billy the “Goose”?
It’s not as catchy, but everyone can agree on “ECHL All-Rookie Team goaltender.”
Billy Christopoulos has gone pro. He’s wearing the classic No. 1 instead of the No. 44 that occupied the crease at the Air Force Academy. There, he was “Billy the Greek” on every mention from coach Frank Serratore.
He’s become known to Toledo Walleye fans as “Goose,” a Top Gun reference. That’s academy roommate Evan Giesler’s nickname.
Christopoulos said he fought it at first.
“Jury’s still out on how hard he actually fought that,” Giesler joked.
Christopoulos led the ECHL with a .932 save percentage, the best single-season mark for a Walleye goaltender. He added a 2.29 goals-against average (sixth) with one shutout. In 30 games Christopoulos notched 24 wins, good for third in the 26-team league, which is two rungs below the NHL.
He took rookie team honors on Thursday.
“It was pretty surreal for me to look back at this year and realize I just finished a year of playing professional hockey,” Christopoulos said. “It was truly an incredible experience.”
He was about two weeks away from a different career.
With his 60 days of leave after graduation winding down, Christopoulos, 26, was bound for to Massachusetts with teammates Matt Koch and Matt Serratore. There he’d become an acquisitions officer at Hanscom Air Force Base. Air Force associate head coach Joe Doyle was still trying to seal the deal, and soon before Christopoulos was set to start, he was accepted into the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP).
“I was holding onto some hope that I’d still get into the program, but at that point I was ready to basically move on and start my Air Force career,” Christopoulos said.
“When you get the opportunity to represent the Air Force and the United States playing sports, that’s hard to beat.”
In the WCAP, he does everything he can to get his “face out there” and show the different opportunities the military has to offer. He’s working toward a spot on a national or Olympic team.
To make that happen, he’ll play at the highest level possible. At the time of his WCAP acceptance, he was already behind.
“I was kind of lost for a second there,” Christopoulos. "I didn’t really have a place to play for a couple of weeks. I was scrambling.”
The Raleigh, N.C., native wound up close to home with the South Carolina Stingrays. He was the odd man out among three goaltenders. A call-up gave him an opportunity and his only start with the Stingrays was a 34-save, 5-2 victory. He earned the first star in his pro debut.
Shaw Air Force Base is nearby and he saw several blue and white jerseys in the stands.
“The whole military family — no matter where you go, there’s so many academy grads and they really know how to make you feel welcome and special,” Christopoulos said. “That was a pretty cool moment.”
He was traded to Toledo — “a perfect minor-league sports town” that “really gets behind its teams” — where he was thrown in right away and able to get into a rhythm. The Walleye embarked on a record-setting season and Christopoulos earned his share of the praise. Acquired out of necessity, he wound up the team MVP.
“Not even a year ago, I was getting ready to go out to Hanscom to be an acquisitions officer,” Christopoulos said. “It’s a pretty crazy journey to look back at now.”
Barring coronavirus-related disruptions, free agency will come again in June. Christopoulos hopes to find another good landing place.
“We’ll see where that takes me,” he said.
“Identity theft” or no, he has a military family — and another Goose — behind him.
“We’re really happy to see him succeed and make the most of this opportunity,” Giesler said.