Andy Moore, an assistant coach on Dave Pilipovich's basketball staff at Air Force, has accepted a job as the head coach at Reynoldsburg (Ohio) High.
Moore was an All-American and the Ohio Athletic Conference player of the year at Muskingum High, which plays in the same conference as Reynoldsburg. His father also coached in the Ohio Athletic Conference.
"I'm excited to bring my family back to where I grew up," said Moore, who has three sons with wife Stephanie.
Moore spent six seasons at Air Force, the final two as the associate head coach.