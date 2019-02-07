Former Air Academy High School lineman Matt Slauson announced his retirement Wednesday after 10 seasons in the NFL.
Slauson, a sixth-round draft pick from Nebraska in 2009, played for four different franchises and started 113 games during his career. He spent his first four seasons with the New York Jets, starting all 48 games at left guard from 2010-12. He spent his next three seasons with the Bears, before joining the Chargers for two seasons.
He started five games in 2018 for the Indianapolis Colts before going on injured reserve with two broken vertebrae. Slauson, who was on a one-year contract, didn't realize the extent of that injury and kept playing. He found out the severity after getting examined postgame.