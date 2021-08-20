Allie McLaughlin, Colorado Springs, summited first, but ended up in third place in the Pikes Peak Marathon on Sunday, August 23, 2020. With two bloodied knees from an apparent fall, McLaughlin sits in the tent to hydrate and take a breath after the race. The ascent portion of the race was cancelled because of COVID, but the marathon was still held with lots of safety precautions.(Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)