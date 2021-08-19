ENGLEWOOD — When Alexander Johnson returned home his sophomore year of college, he was greeted by his grandmother.
"Hey, look, that's my grandson, No. 45," she said to Johnson, pointing to a picture on the wall of himself.
That was the moment Johnson truly realized the effects of Alzheimer's.
"She had been diagnosed with it before that, but that's kind of when it hit me," Johnson said. "It's just tough seeing your family, your loved one, somebody I spent a lot of my childhood with, go through something like that. You have to stay strong and really lean on your family and the people around you. ... I think that's why the Broncos have been so helpful with this — they understand."
For Alexander, and 6.2 million Americans, Alzheimer's is something that's become personal. But especially for the Broncos as an organization.
Former Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was diagnosed in 2014 with Alzheimer's and died from it in 2018. His wife, Annabel, was diagnosed in 2018 and is battling it. That's why, since 2014, the Broncos have raised over $700,000 for the Alzheimer's Association, and why they host an annual Alzheimer's Awareness Day at training camp, in which all of its staff wears purple to raise awareness. This year, that day was Wednesday, when the Broncos donated another $50,000 to the Alzheimer's Association.
"I think what's really impactful is the long-term partnership," Broncos Executive Director of Community Development Allie Engelken said. "We have been told multiple times by the Alzheimer's Association that when Pat Bowlen shared his diagnosis, they had calls that day of individuals who said, 'Well, if Mr. Bowlen is talking about this, it's OK for me to be talking about this, and my family's being impacted in a really challenging way.'"
The Bowlen family has become dedicated to raising awareness about Alzheimer's, hoping their parents' battles with it bring attention to a disease that's become the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.
“This is a worldwide disease. It affects everyone. It has no bounds," said Broncos Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen, who is the daughter of Pat and Annabel. "It's really hard. Any family that has to go through this, it’s hard. In many cases, it’s a 10-year process and you lose someone mentally and then you lose them physically. So it’s almost like you experience two deaths. And to do that twice? It’s hard. But if you have the support of family and you surround yourself with the right community organizations with the right friends you find the strength to get through it."
Someone who can relate to the Bowlen family is Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, who like Johnson, has experienced the disease through his grandmother for the last six years.
"She still remembers some stuff, but you know, she has her bad days. You can tell she's not the same," Cushenberry said. "I'm still learning about it. But it's a serious thing and a lot of families are affected by it. I hope people cherish everything they have because you never know when something like this can happen to a loved one. And if you've never experienced it, it's hard thing to explain — how difficult it is. I hope people do their research and it's definitely something we should be raising awareness of. And I'm thankful for the Broncos doing so."
Right now, more than 76,000 Coloradans are living with Alzheimer's, which is approximately the same capacity as Empower Field at Mile High. Since 2000, Alzheimer's-related deaths in Colorado are up 157 percent. Fortunately, in June, the FDA approved a new medication, Aduhelm, that became the first new treatment for Alzheimer's since 2003.
Still, many hope a cure arrives in the near future.
"There needs to be more research and everyone knows it," Brittany Bowlen said. "In order to make research happen, we need dollars, and that's why fundraising is really important to my family because we know that those dollars go toward finding a cure. Just this past June, there was a huge breakthrough. Those who are early onset or just experiencing the first stages of Alzheimer's, they're starting to have medications that can help them kind of progress through the disease in a more graceful way. But there's still no cure, and there should be."
The Bowlen family, Johnson, Cushenberry, and the entire Broncos organization have no intentions of slowing down their efforts to help find that cure. On Sept. 18 they will host their annual "Walk to End Alzheimer’s," which has a goal of raising $1.475 million.
And while all the money they've helped raise certainly doesn't ease the pain of experiencing loved ones battle the disease, it does serve as a good reminder of the type of impact the Broncos have in the community.
"I don't know if it makes it easier that we can bring attention to it, but it's our responsibility," Brittany said. "You know, my dad always said that the Broncos are a platform. And they have a strong legacy in this community and there's a responsibility to do that the right way and to be No. 1 in whatever we're doing. We've made this intentional decision to support Alzheimer's and bring awareness and fundraise for it. That's an immense level of respect for the platform allowing us to do that."