Imagine riding a raging bull that keeps on flopping and flopping, or trying to hang on tight to a bucking horse.
It’s not a job for just anyone.
And putting on a pair of jeans, some boots and a collared shirt doesn’t necessarily make someone a cowboy. But this is how dozens of contestants at this week’s 78th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo at the Norris-Penrose Event Center make a living.
Because of that, many of them focus on taking care of their bodies and maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and training outside of the arena. They never know when they could get hurt.
“It’s always in the back of your head,” Casey Colletti, a Pueblo native who made Saturday night’s championship round in bareback riding, said about injuries. “It comes a little more often than it did five, 10 years ago.”
He’s 32 with a young family, and he said he knows better than to rely on luck when he competes. That’s why he works out in the weight room, does stretches and comes early to the rodeo to have his knee and arm taped in the medical trailer to prevent more injuries from happening.
Tying down a steer and staying on a bull is only a small part of a rodeo competitor’s life. Some say that’s the fun part. They like to be viewed just like any other athlete, so they train and train.
“They do all the things that athletes do, staying in shape, staying flexible, eating right — those are all the things that can help prevent them from those injuries,” said Chad Smidt, a longtime athletic trainer for the rodeo. “When dealing with really large animals, (the athletes) can be in the best shape there is and still sustain an injury. But doing those little things can take care of those injuries.”
“The other thing is,” the trainer added, “once they do get injured, it’s about making sure they’re getting the proper care.”
And that’s why many of the riders have been showing up to the rodeo about an hour before it starts — to work out kinks, wrap up bad knees, elbows and wrists and stretch their bodies. And they also need time to put on their gear, including neck padding, compression shorts and a vest.
For bull riders, wearing a helmet is optional.
About three decades ago, Smidt said he didn’t see many of the bull riders wear any head gear. But, he added, most of them have adapted to it.
“They understand they can protect themselves, and allow them to compete the next week,” Smidt said. “They know if they take care of their bodies, they’ll be able to compete at a higher level and for a longer career.”
The cowboys said they’ll continue to take the necessary steps to keep competing.
“It’s very important to mix the training with weightlifting, circuit training, anaerobic and aerobic activities,” said Kelly Timberman, a 2004 world champion in bareback riding, “because the time you put in a rough stock ride seems like an eternity compared to other sports, when it comes to aggressiveness, explosiveness and what you have to do to get through it.”