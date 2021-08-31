ENGLEWOOD — For DeShawn Williams, Tuesday was nothing was like past cut days.
For the first time in his career, the Broncos defensive lineman didn't receive a call informing him he had been cut from the team. Instead, Williams showed up to Broncos practice a member of the team's initial 53-man roster — an accolade he's never accomplished in his career.
"It was weird," Williams said. "I didn't have to check my phone, looking at who's been cut or what number, if I got a 303 or 720 number. I just went out the whole day, my wife and I, we just looked at each other like, 'We are not stressing.' It was wonderful.
"It's been a long time. I wouldn't change the route. It made me better. It made me understand the game more. Cherish the little things like just putting the helmet on, going through that gate every day knowing that I can come in and do what I'm here to do for us."
Williams is the definition of an NFL journeyman, being cut or waived nearly a dozen times in his career. He started in Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2015, where he was on and off the practice squad until 2018, appearing in only four games during that span.
Joining the Broncos in the 2018 offseason, he felt like he had finally found his home in Denver. But again, he was one of the final cuts ahead of the season.
"I felt like I had my best camp (in 2018)," Williams said. "When I got cut like the last minute of the deadline, that hurt. ... I'd say by far that was the worst one."
Williams had short stints in Miami and Indianapolis before signing again with Denver in 2019. After being cut again, Williams went to work at Amazon in the spring and summer of 2020 during the pandemic. It was then that Williams questioned if he should keep pursuing his dream.
But just when he thought he'd be working at Amazon the rest of his life, the Broncos offered him a prime opportunity.
"Before the 2020 season, I was working at Amazon. I didn't know what I was going to do. Thank God (defensive line coach) Bill (Kollar) gave me that call. I don't what I would be doing if I didn't get that call from Bill. ... He saved my career."
Thanks to Kollar, Williams had finally been given the opportunity he needed, playing in 14 games for the Broncos, in which he started 11, and totaling 37 tackles, two sacks and one interception in 2020. He carried that momentum into this training camp and preseason, coming up with an interception and a fumble recovery in the Broncos' three preseason games.
So, to start practice Tuesday, coach Vic Fangio took a moment to recognize Williams' accomplishments in front of the entire team.
Why?
Because while Williams wasn't a flashy first-round pick or have the most ideal journey, his story is worth appreciating.
"He was a guy we brought back last year. He hadn't played in a long time and took advantage of the situation, and he's made it very hard for us to not keep him," Fangio said. "It's a great story. I know he appreciates each and every day that he's here. He tells me that. We love having him on the team."