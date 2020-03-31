DENVER — Now comes the What If chapter of the sports vs. coronavirus story.
What If the Avalanche’s rip-roaring season hadn’t been suddenly and painfully put on hold? What If superstar center Nathan MacKinnon had returned from injury to erupt on one of his trademark hot streaks? What If the Avs had caught the St. Louis Blues for the No. 1 seed?
“I think we were 7-2-1 in our last 10. We were just gearing up for a playoff run,” veteran forward Gabriel Landeskog said Tuesday.
With the distinct tone of regret in his voice, he added: “Then this happened.”
Oh, the Avalanche captain has ample perspective. Always does. His adorable baby girl is 5 months old, and Linnea gets more time with Dad ever since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports as we knew it. And these days Landy has learned a valuable perspective we'll all be better from: "You definitely get an appreciation of what the wives and girlfriends go through when we’re on the road. It’s nonstop,” he said in a sweet nod toward his wife, Melissa.
But ... What If.
The Avalanche can lay claim to the strongest What If game around these hills. Unlike the Nuggets, there was no LeBron James-led juggernaut sprinting away in the standings. Unlike the Colorado Buffaloes, there was no late-season slide that diminished postseason expectations for the NCAA Tournament.
The Avs were rolling. They were right there with the Blues as the West’s team to beat, two points shy of St. Louis in the standings and a game in hand — with a bullet: “We knew we had them coming up in Game 82 in the last game of the season,” Landeskog said.
In late February, general manager Joe Sakic said these Avs had the same "high-end" talent and belief shown by his own championship Avs.
“Honestly, I'm sure it's frustrating for everybody right now. But this has been probably the first time in nine years I’ve been in Denver that we’ve felt really confident about the group we had,” Landeskog said. "And we actually felt like we had a shot at this thing. We weren’t just playing to make the playoffs."
Colorado was coming for the Stanley Cup.
“We were finding different ways to win hockey games,” he said.
Now it’s possible the season’s cooked. But there was some good news that came out of a videoconference call with Landeskog and NHL stars, Jamie Benn, Zach Parise and Blake Wheeler. The Avalanche had two players test positive for COVID-19, and the team’s linchpin said his undisclosed teammates are doing A-OK.
“From the conversations I’ve had with them they’ve recovered well and they’re doing well,” Landeskog said.
Hey, maybe hockey returns. Maybe the 2019-20 Avalanche get a shot at reaching their first conference finals in 18 years. Maybe so, maybe not, no one knows. But it can’t be a good sign that Toronto, where the Landeskogs are staying in the meantime, just banned all public events until June 30 — even if the ban does not include sporting events.
So What If...
— The Avs had drawn the Stars, their sole nemesis, a series destined for seven games of must-see TV. Dallas swept the season series. Gulp.
— The Avs survived and advanced into a pairing with the Vancouver Canucks. Six or seven games of Calder Trophy front-runners Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar? Sign me up now, eh.
— The Avs met the Blues in the Western Conference finals. It was beating the defending champs twice in January that sped up the championship timeline at Pepsi Center.
“As athletes we have the ability to give people a break in the day and allow them to get away from the real world for a couple hours,” Landeskog said. “We don’t have that anymore.”
Instead of hockey questions, Landeskog was left to choose a teammate with whom he would prefer to be quarantined. MacKinnon, Matt Nieto? Nope, he said. Too many video games going on. The latest obsession of longtime teammate Erik Johnson won the day — wine.
“I wouldn’t mind being stuck with someone with a wine collection,” Landeskog said.
What If ...