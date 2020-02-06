Before the Colorado College hockey team uses the same ice two days later, it hopes to attend the NHL Stadium Series game between the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 15 at Falcon Stadium.
With a handful of players each from California and Colorado, allegiances will be split. But there’s one thing many of the Tigers seem to agree on — show some respect to Drew Doughty.
The Kings star, 30, was winning Olympic gold and Stanley Cup silver twice and earning Norris Trophy nominations for the NHL’s best defenseman four times — winning once — while current college hockey players were honing their skills.
“He’s just one of the greatest of the game,” said forward Brian Williams, who hails from San Diego and will be rooting for the Kings.
Particularly among defensemen, he’s a favorite.
Freshman Chad Sasaki grew up closer to Anaheim in Cypress, Calif., and played for the Jr. Ducks, but his parents were Kings fans in the Wayne Gretzky era. It was a good time to be growing up a Los Angeles fan, with the team winning titles in 2012 and 2014.
Sasaki went to playoff games and the 2014 outdoor game at Dodger Stadium where the Kings played the Ducks. He doesn’t have his jersey with him, but there’s no question who he’s supporting next weekend.
“I think every young and up-and-coming defenseman kind of looks at (Doughty) and his offense, what he brings to the game,” Sasaki said. “He’s just a fun player to watch and model your game after.”
Through he’s from Denver and played for Cherry Creek High School and the Rocky Mountain Roughriders, sophomore defenseman Jackson Ross is not strictly a Colorado fan, having inherited other allegiances. He’ll begrudgingly root for the Avalanche — nothing against Doughty.
“He’s got a lot of passion. He’s fiery,” Ross said. “He does everything you can ask of him on the ice. You can tell he’s a good teammate and does all the little things right. It’s hard not to like him as a hockey player.”
The Avalanche were the closest thing to a home team for Draper, Utah, native Nick Halloran, and he caught games while visiting Denver. He’d like to see another before a potential playoff run — Colorado is in the top five of many betting websites’ odds to win the Cup.
“I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve followed them,” Halloran said. “It’s been cool to watch them come out of the slumps and be one of the best teams in the NHL right now.”
CC coach Mike Haviland has friends on both benches and is remaining neutral.
“I think if I say one, the other one will be mad,” Haviland said. “I’m going to say: I just want to see a good hockey game.”
“I think it’s outstanding for this community that an NHL game is coming.”