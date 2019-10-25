Eric Ward didn’t know how special a spot on Air Force's defense could be, until he earned one midway through his senior year.

“Honestly, it means a lot more to me than even I thought it would,” said Ward, who made the first start of his career at Hawaii on Saturday as a fifth defensive back. “Because up to this point you just keep working and you keep hearing coaches say, ‘Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.’ You keep working at it, keep working at it for all 3 ½ years at this point and then finally getting to go out there and play and contribute with dudes you genuinely love, that’s a different feeling.”

Ward made six tackles and broke up a pass in Air Force’s 56-26 victory over the Rainbow Warriors. He had entered the game with four career tackles, mostly earned in his roles on special teams.

He joins a list of Falcons who have seen their first opportunity for expanded playing time this year as seniors, a group that includes receiver Ben Waters and quarterback Mike Schmidt and may soon include defensive tackle Jared Bair and tight end Lesley Dalger. Others, like fullback Taven Birdow, defensive lineman Jake Ksiazek and Geraud Sanders saw significant playing time as sophomores, but then had to wait until their senior years before re-earning regular time.

The wait was tough at times.

“It would be a lot easier to just step away and go be a regular cadet,” Ward said. “It’s really the bond that you build with your brothers here that keeps you going and keeps you happy to come down here. Honestly, this is the most fun group of people I’ve been around since I’ve been playing football, and I’ve been playing football since I was 3.”

Coach Troy Calhoun said waiting your turn is often the nature of his program.

“It’s the old adage, those who stay will play, Calhoun said. “It’s a process. There’s just nothing that’s instant. Not only in terms of the football program, but really the school as a whole. There’s nothing instant about this place.

“If it’s your nature to get nervous and anxious the first time you’re uncomfortable, the Air Force Academy exposes that.”

Calhoun noted the “grit and perseverance” by two of his seniors that saw their first extended action in the seventh game of their senior campaigns last week – Ward and Schmidt.

“Eric Ward, if you went the first three years, the parallels with him and Mike, there’s a lot of them,” Calhoun said. “You talk about putting goosebumps down your arms a little bit, with guys like that. That’s pretty cool stuff.

“There had to be days, I think that’s only human nature a little bit, they thought, this is hard. And yet they believed. And it shows not only in football, but it shows academically. The strength of character that you have to be a long-haul person. Those are guys that, it’s not surprising if when they’re 30 or 45, there are some other things that are pretty darn cool they have happening in their life because they have that kind of heart and maturity.”

For Ward, it’s not just the playing time that has been a pleasant change – and he’s likely to start again at the spur linebacker position against Utah State’s pass-heavy offense – but the wins.

“We’ve always known we had something special,” he said. “But everything’s finally starting to click.”

