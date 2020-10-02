Ben Peterson filled a pair of 5-gallon buckets with wet sand, fastened them to the ends of a 2x2 from an old fence and started lunge squats.
This was in addition to the Air Force slot receiver running cones in his Washington yard and finding other makeshift workout replacements “like the old ‘Rocky’ movies” while home this past spring.
“I can promise you every one of our guys that were out there and maybe didn’t have the equipment they needed but they were still out there getting work, running hills, doing something to stay in shape,” said Peterson, who on Thursday was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, dubbed the academic Heisman. “And when we got back, it showed. Everybody was in really good shape and strong and fast and ready to go.”
Why does this matter now, as Peterson and his Falcons teammates have been back at the academy for more than three months? Because it is difficult to grasp the significance of Saturday’s football season-opener against Navy without understanding what Peterson and this Air Force team have experienced over the past seven months.
First came the completion of the spring semester from afar after the outbreak of COVID-19. Players were largely left without access to gyms to stay in shape and had to get creative.
Cadets reconvened in late June, going through a 14-day quarantine upon returning to the academy. Then came the start of practice in early August. The next day, the Mountain West announced a monthlong postponement to the season.
A week later, the conference said the season would be pushed to the spring. Air Force immediately announced it would try to play the regularly scheduled games against Navy and Army, but nobody knew if those logistics would work. There was also no solid indication that this unprecedented plan to play in the spring would prove feasible.
Football, it seemed, might be finished for the senior class. All those reps from youth football through workouts in garages and basements under quarantine might have faced an abrupt, unfulfilling end.
“It’s very hard to explain because of how much of a roller coaster it was,” outside linebacker Grant Donaldson said.
Around 40 players on the team utilized an academy turnback provision that allowed them to leave for the semester and come back and play in the spring. At the very least they knew this would extend their eligibility through the following fall, when perhaps the world will be back to normal.
“It’s hard for me to talk about other people’s decisions because it’s different for everybody,” Peterson said. “They made their decision, I made mine, and we’re just going to roll with it.”
The plans for the Navy and Army games became solidified. Then, the Mountain West announced on Sept. 25 that a season would be played in the fall after all. This reversal came too late for those 40 players to come back this semester, but it provided a semblance of a full season for those who stayed.
Now, kickoff is upon them and a confluence of factors has this team bursting with anticipation. It’s Navy week, bringing all the extra significance of playing an archrival and competing for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy.
There is the added importance for each game, as the season slated for 12 games will now include just eight. There are the nerves and jitters that come with a season-opener that are magnified by a roster – particularly on defense – that has many inexperienced players in larger roles.
There's the chomping-at-the-bit excitement for a game after nearly two months of practice. And there’s the feeling of living on borrowed time.
This sport that means so much to them was nearly taken away. Now it is back.
It will be strange, facing a game-tested Navy (1-1) squad at Falcon Stadium with only the cadet wing in attendance. But nobody is complaining.
“I think especially when we were told that our season was going to be over, I think a lot of people realized how much they loved this game and how ready we were to play football,” Donaldson said. “When we got that back it was a little bit of a gut check in realizing it could be gone just like that. We’re ready to go for sure.”