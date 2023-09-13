A few days after arriving in Colorado Springs as Air Force’s coach in January 2007, Troy Calhoun met with the team.

He instantly found himself second-guessing his decision when he saw the size (or lack thereof) of the players gathered.

One 5-foot-7 player introduced himself to Calhoun, with the coach at first thinking he might be part of the support staff.

“He looked at me like he’s the best player. Wasn’t arrogant, but he was quite confident,” Calhoun recalled. “I thought, ‘Who in the hell is this guy?’”

Chad Hall quickly let everyone know exactly who he was, dominating in 2007 as a senior with 1,478 rushing yards. He gained 2,683 all-purpose yards that season, setting a program record, and earned Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors.

He later played in Super Bowl XLVII for the San Francisco 49ers and is now a coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hall will be inducted into the Air Force Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Doubletree World Arena, though he will accept the recognition from afar because of his NFL responsibilities.

“He was so much fun to coach,” Calhoun said. “You hear about that little something that’s there, the ‘it’ or whatever that is. Oh, baby, did he have it in spades, over and over.”

Also going in as part of the Air Force Athletics 10th Hall of Fame class are women's soccer All-American Tracy Healy, two-time NCAA champion gymnast Marci McGlinn, water polo record-holder Ben Phillips and the 2009 hockey team, the first in program history to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight.