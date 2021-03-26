Raised stakes did little to slow the Colorado Avalanche. The team rolled past the Vegas Golden Knights, who were previously in sole possession of first place in the West Division, on Thursday. The Avalanche have standings points in nine straight games.
Among several advantages — Philipp Grubauer’s 1.69 goals-against average leads the league among goaltenders who have played more than five games — the depth of a healthy Colorado team is a lot to contend with.
Sometimes throwing the fourth line a shoutout is a matter of routine, of highlighting a group that serves an important but less flashy function. But the Colorado Avalanche trio spoke for itself against the Golden Knights. The line scored twice and set up another goal.
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored his second in three games Thursday, taking a pass on a 2-on-1 from J.T. Compher.
Asked whether he’d been part of a fourth line that was so dominant in a single game, Bellemare quickly pondered and quipped, “If I don’t remember, that means probably not.”
Compher had a goal of his own in the second period. Bellemare noted Compher's “sneaky speed” and uncommon skill for where he’s playing on the line chart.
Logan O’Connor has had a few off nights, but has played well enough to stick with the big club. When Colorado was briefly at full strength, he was bumped.
“I think I’ve made things harder on them,” O’Connor said. “At the start, I would have been an easy guy to take out or leave out for an extended period of time.
“I think my play has progressed throughout the season. I’m playing with more confidence utilizing my strengths more.”
He was right back, subbing in for Compher and then Matt Calvert, who is week-to-week after further injury evaluation. O’Connor set up Cale Makar’s highlight-reel goal on Thursday.
“We've got hard decisions to make up front. If a guy’s not at his best, we have to go with the healthy, rested guys,” coach Jared Bednar said.
When he’s available, Calvert puts in the work. No matter who’s there recently, it’s clicked.
On the top line, Mikko Rantanen has been on a scoring tear and Gabriel Landeskog has been consistently rewarded for camping out near the net. Against some of the best competition the Avalanche will face this season, however, it’s good to have all four lines rolling and threatening.
Bednar praised the third line as well before the game, adding Tyson Jost is “playing some of the best hockey I’ve ever seen him play.” Joonas Donskoi (11 goals, 11 assists) is intriguingly opportunistic, having scored on 29.7% of his shots — tops in the NHL among players who have appeared in at least half of their team’s games. Valeri Nichushkin has elevated his play within the past month.
“That line’s been really tough to handle for all of our opponents here recently,” Bednar said. “They're starting to earn a little more ice time here too.
“They're probably our hardest working line here recently.”
The Avalanche host the Golden Knights again Saturday afternoon. Someone will have to step up, and right now it could be anyone.
“We're trying to be kind of a reliable group for the coach so that he can trust us against whatever line,” Bellemare said.