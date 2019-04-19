During line rushes at Friday’s morning skate, James Neal leaned on the side-boards and chit-chatted with another of the spares. He wasn’t on any of the forward trios.
During special-teams work, he leaned on the boards by his lonesome. He wasn’t in his usual spot on the second power-play unit.
At precisely the time the Calgary Flames were supposed to lean on his playoff know-how, on his knack for scoring big goals at big moments, Neal was a healthy scratch for Friday night's Game 5 against the visiting Colorado Avalanche. Neal been to the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years, first on behalf of the Nashville Predators and then with the Vegas Golden Knights before a big signing with Calgary.