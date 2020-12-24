The Week 16 NFL schedule has a slight holiday twist to it this year. In lieu of a Thursday evening game, we have a game Christmas Day. That game is followed by three Saturday, 10 more Sunday afternoon and a primetime passing of the torch in the AFC East between the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.
In the spirit of giving, here are five facts you should know before placing any holiday wagers.
1. Miami has the NFL’s best record against the spread
The Dolphins moved from opening-line favorites to closing-line underdogs against the Patriots in Week 15. They won the game outright. That moved them to a league-best 11-3 on the season against the spread. They are favored by less than a field goal again this week in a game with playoff implications. The Raiders are clinging to a slim hope at 7-7 and can’t afford to lose. The Dolphins are tied for the final spot in the AFC, so they also need the win to stay alive.
2. Tennessee is one of the NFL’s best bets to go over the total
The Titans defense has been bad, so the Packers will put up some points. The Titans do not usually have trouble scoring either. They have the second-best record in the league against the total, going 10-3-1 to the over. This game has the highest total of the week, but it makes sense as these are two teams that normally give the scoreboard a workout.
3. Kansas City is no better than league average at covering spreads
The Chiefs have the best record in the NFL at 13-1, but they are .500 against the spread. This week, the number is double digits and climbing against the Falcons. The Chiefs have already clinched the playoff berth and need just a win or a Steelers loss in any of the remaining games to cement the top seed as well. If the Chiefs hold a lead late in this game, you may not see the starters play the last few drives. The Falcons are likely to lose, but a late touchdown could help them sneak into a backdoor cover. At just 7-7 ATS, Chiefs bettors have seen this play out before.
4. Pittsburgh has fallen hard and fast in the power ratings
In November, the Steelers were an undefeated team cruising to a first-round bye. They haven’t won since. Washington is currently in playoff position and Buffalo is arguably one of the best teams in the AFC, but there is no excuse for losing to the Bengals. Bettors and books punished them for it as they swung from -2.5 opening line favorites to 2-point underdogs in a matter of hours.
5. The Eagles do not have a home game
Santa is safe from snowballs in Philadelphia for another year. Happy Holidays to all from the FTN Network.