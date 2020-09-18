Here is a look at five stats you must know before betting on Week 2 in the NFL.
Lock pressured zero times in Week 1
Denver’s second-year quarterback was not hit, sacked or even hurried against the Titans. That should change in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. Last season, the Steelers were sixth in pressure rate, and first in adjusted sack rate. In Week 1, they dominated the Giants’ offensive line at the line of scrimmage and pressured Daniel Jones on 25.5% of dropbacks. The Broncos also lost Phillip Lindsay, so betting the under on the Denver team total is a possible value as Denver will unlikely be able to move the football easily in the Steel City.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire leads the NFL in carries inside the 5
One of the most popular betting props each week of the NFL season is wagering on who will score a touchdown. Given that touchdown props are usually plus-money, there is an opportunity to cash in. Edwards-Helaire had six carries inside the 5 yard line in Week 1, but none of them resulted in a touchdown. With the huge volume from the LSU alum inside the red zone (nine red-zone carries), CEH is one of the better bets to score in Week 2.
DeSean Jackson led the NFL with 210 air yards in Week 1
Air yards are exactly as they sound. This means Jackson was targeted for 210 yards, an average of 30 yards downfield (on seven targets). In Week 1, Jackson caught just two of his seven targets for 46 yards despite a large share of air yards. From a betting perspective, the receiving yards prop for Jackson is a target to exploit, as the NFL’s leader in air yards entering Week 2, yet only accruing 46 in Week 2.
Minnesota ranks 30th in adjusted line yards allowed
Adjusted line yards allowed is a terrific statistic to know before wagering on the NFL, especially for props. With the Vikings being the third-worst against the run in Week 1, take a look at Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines’ player props. With the Colts having one of the best offensive lines in the NFL combined with the Vikings’ struggles, there could be some value there. Thanks to Derek Brown at FTN for this statistic.
Green Bay allowing 7.8 yards per play
Lost in the shuffle of the Packers scoring 43 points in a decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings was the fact that the Packers defense struggled. It allowed the most yards per play of any team in Week 1 (7.8), and the second-most allowed was 6.9 per play (the Vikings, oddly enough). While the Vikings only ran 49 plays on offense, they put up 382 yards despite having zero 40-yard plays. This means the Packers struggled mightily on defense, opening up the value for Detroit Lions team totals and props in Week 2.