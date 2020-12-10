Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls, Let it Snow. Winter is coming, Christmas is near, and Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us. The bye weeks are gone and now we have a sprint to the finish for playoff spots. We have four weeks left in the regular season, so let’s try to cash a few more tickets before the new year. Here are five facts from FTN Bets every fan should know before wagering on games Fivin Week 14.
The New Orleans Saints totals have gone under in five straight games
Sportsbooks have undervalued the Saints since the Drew Brees injury. They have not only won, but also covered in each of the Taysom Hill starts. Many blame the unders on the offense being less explosive, but that does not tell the whole story. The Saints are still putting up 20-plus points per game, which is not far from league average. The key to this recent run has been the lockdown defense they have played for the last five weeks. The Saints have given up a league-low 8.8 points per game over that stretch. A slightly less explosive offense and a lockdown defense have combined to help the Saints climb to No. 1 in our FTN Power Rankings.
The Titans have gone over the total at the highest rate in the league
The first half was a disaster against the Browns last week, but the Titans stormed back only to fall short in a game with 76 total points scored. The Titans offense has been consistently in the top five all season long. It can score on anyone. The defense is borderline criminal and has been firmly in the bottom third of the league all season. Anyone can score on them. The inability to stop anyone has forced the offense to put up big numbers and the Titans keep finding themselves in shootouts. They are currently 9-2-1 to the over this season and that is a strong trend at this point.
The Cardinals are as overrated as the Giants are underrated
The Cards are 6-6, but after a hot start they have cooled off. The Giants are 5-7. They started out on a down note and have roared back in recent weeks. The sportsbooks love the Cardinals, but they have disappointed bettors with just a 4-8 record against the spread. The Giants have fewer wins, but they have rewarded bettors with an 8-4 record ATS in 2020. The books continue to give the Cardinals a lot of respect and continue to be skeptical of the Giants. They installed the Cardinals as favorites of between -2.5 and -3 points here this week. The home dog is a hot team, and they draw a fading darling that has consistently disappointed. It’s an interesting recipe that could lead to an upset at plus money.
Sportsbooks finally realized how bad the Jets are
The Seahawks did not look good last week in a loss to the Giants. Luckily for them, they get the softest matchup in the league for Week 14 to get back on track. The New York Jets are 0-12, but also only 4-8 ATS. One look at the record tells you how bad they stink, but the 4-8 ATS record means they are worse than sportsbooks have given them credit for this year. That finally changed this week with a massive 13.5-point spread for that game. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Seahawks cover this number. Books finally realized the Jets are so bad that leaving spreads in the 7- to 9-point range makes the Jets a popular teaser piece on a weekly basis. Books rightfully needed to up that number in order to avoid ending up with too much exposure to another likely Jets loss.
The Colts and Raiders are both strong teams to the over
These two teams are not ones you expect to see in games with 50-plus totals, yet the numbers don’t back that expectation up. The Colts have one of the best defenses in the league but have played to the over in seven of their 12 games. The Raiders defense is one of the worst in the league, but their offense has carried them to an 8-3-1 record against the over. The money has been pouring in on the under as people look at the highly rated Colts defense matching up with the highly rated Raiders offense in a strength vs. strength matchup at a big number. I understand the narrative, but the numbers do not agree.