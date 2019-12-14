Air Force survived 79-75 on the road at Denver on Saturday, winning after seeing a 17-point lead vanish in the second half. After the Pioneers tied the score at 58, Air Force responded with a 9-0 run, though the hosts again closed the gap to two points. The Falcons sealed the victory with a pair of A.J. Walker free throws with 6 seconds remaining and have won three of their past four games.
Walker leads four in double figures
Walker’s 19 points paced four Air Force players in double figures. Lavelle Scottie had 17 points, Overland graduate Ryan Swan had 16 points in his final game in Denver and Keaton Van Soelen had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Denver had 26 points from Ade Murkey and 23 from Jase Townsend.
3-point shooting again the difference
Air Force was 13 of 27 from 3-point range, continuing a season-long trend where the 3-point shot has been its barometer of success. In five wins, the Falcons are shooting 47% from 3 and averaging 12 3s per game. In six losses, they are shooting 28% and averaging 5.5 3s.
Road warriors
Air Force improved to 3-1 on the road, with wins at Army, Wyoming and Denver. The three wins in true road games is the most since the team went 4-8 on the road in 2012-13, and that was the only season since 2006-07 that Air Force had more than three wins on the road.
Free throws seal it
The Falcons made 16 of 21 free throws in the game, including 13 of 17 in the second half. Air Force entered the game ranked 36th nationally in free-throw attempts and on Saturday made twice as many free throws than Denver attempted (8).
Joyce returns
Junior guard Chris Joyce returned from an ankle injury and scored nine points in 17 minutes. Joyce scored all of his points on 3-pointers in the first half, when he was 3 of 4.