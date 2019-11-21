Air Force’s disappointing start to the basketball season continued in the first game of the Junkanoo Jam as the Falcons fell 78-64 to Loyola Marymount on Thursday. Air Force (2-3) shot just 41.3% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range.
Inside game, defense lacking
The Falcons were outscored 42-20 in the paint, while being outrebounded 25-18 with a 7-2 deficit in second-chance points. Air Force also forced just eight turnovers (while committing 11) and all six Lions (2-2) players who shot at least three times finished 50% or better from the field. Loyola Marymount shot 62.5% as a team.
Falcons on offense
Sophomore guard AJ Walker led Air Force with 18 points, making 4-of-7 3-pointers. Lavelle Scottie added 16 points, all in the second half. The Falcons were able to get the line and convert, making 20-of-27 free throws.
Swan out of the lineup
Senior forward Ryan Swan did not start because of a shoulder injury, though he did log 11 minutes, scoring four points. Sophomore Abe Kinrade started in Swan’s place and notched eight points and seven rebounds.
Freshmen make collegiate debut
Nikc Jackson, Carter Murphy, Solomon Pierre-Louis and Camden Vander Zwaag appeared for the first time for the Falcons. Jackson scored his first career points, knocking down a pair of free throws.
Duquesne up next
The Falcons will play Duquesne (3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Junkanoo Jam. They finish the event with a matchup against Indiana State (0-3) at 2 p.m. Sunday.