Air Force fell to Nevada 100-85 on Saturday as it fell behind by 16 points in the half, forced a tie midway through the second half, then watched the deficit swell back to as many as 19 points. The Wolf Pack were led in scoring by 31 from Jalen Harris. Air Force had 23 from Lavelle Scottie and 21 from A.J. Walker.
Nevada’s start, finish feature hot shooting
Nevada opened the game by taking a 25-12 lead, making 8 of 9 shots, including 4 of 4 3s. The Wolf Pack then cooled, making 11 of 29 over an extended period as Air Force forced a tie. Then came another hot streak to close it, as Nevada made 9 of 10 shots to open up a 19-point lead.
Alford returns to the academy
This marked Steve Alford’s first game at Clune Arena since he helmed 12th-ranked New Mexico in an 89-88 loss in the regular-season finale in 2013. Between Alford, Air Force's Dave Pilipovich, Nevada assistant Craig Neal (former coach at New Mexico) and Air Force assistant Byron Jones (who served as interim coach at Fresno State), there were four current and former Mountain West coaches who between them have led five teams in the league.
Joyce still out
Air Force was without guard Chris Joyce (ankle) for the third consecutive game. Joyce started the first seven games, averaging 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Joyce played in 32 games last year, making 11 starts and averaging 7.5 points. Pilipovich said there’s a chance the 6-foot-5 junior will be ready to play in the Falcons’ next game, Dec. 14 at Denver.
Scoring limited to six players
In part because of Joyce’s absence, Air Force’s scoring was confined to six players — nine off the bench from Sid Tomes and the rest from the starters. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be all points. What’s not showing is defensive stops,” said A.J. Walker, noting the contributions from players like LeSean Brown, Mason Taylor and Abe Kinrade, who played a combined 20 minutes without scoring.
Wolf Pack run streak to five
Nevada (7-3) has won five in a row, all by at least 14 points. The Wolf Pack opened the season 2-3, with losses to Utah, USC and at Davidson. Nevada has won eight in a row over Air Force.