Air Force put up one of its most impressive, statistically speaking, games in program history as it blasted Johnson & Wales 99-42 on Tuesday. The points were the fewest allowed in the Falcons’ seven-plus seasons under coach Dave Pilipovich, and the margin of victory against the NCAA Division III program was the third highest for an Air Force team. All 14 Falcons who saw action scored. “You always like big games — UNLV, games on ESPN and stuff — but these games where you get to see all the freshmen come in and do their thing,” said junior Chris Joyce, who scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting. “They work so hard in practice every day. I love these games because I get to see that and cheer on the bench a little bit.” The Falcons (6-6) have won four of five after a four-game losing streak.
Murphy makes a splash
Freshman Carter Murphy saw his first extended action and made an impression, hitting 4 of 4 3-point shots (the first four shots of his career) on the way to 14 points. He also went 2 of 2 from the free-throw line and grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes. Coach Dave Pilipovich compared the 6-foot-4 Phoenix native to recent Falcons Zach Kocur and Max Yon in his ability to hit outside shots. “He looks exactly like that every single day,” senior Caleb Morris said. “You all will be in for a show when he gets going.” Murphy was joined in double figures by Joyce (12 points), Caleb Morris (11) and reserves Mason Taylor (10) and Isaac Monson (10).
Akaya returns
Junior forward Ameka Akaya made his season debut after sitting out the first semester for academic reasons. He scored six points and had two assists in 11 minutes. Pilipovich said Akaya is not yet in full game condition, having just rejoined the team, but noted that his large frame and shooting touch (he shot 59 percent last year) will be critical moving forward in practice and games. “Proud of what he did this semester as a cadet, excited to have him back on the team,” Pilipovich said. “We’re going to need some depth inside and some strength.”
Free-throw disparity
Plenty of numbers jumped out in this game, which started with Air Force leading 21-19 through 11 minutes before outscoring the Wildcats 78-23 the rest of the way. The Falcons led 46-8 in points in the paint, 26-0 in points off turnovers and 21-0 in fast-break points. But on the free-throw line, Air Force has outscored opponents 208-118 this season, and this was the most lopsided contest in that category with the Falcons making 26 of 30 from the line and Johnson & Wales going 2 of 8.
Games like this may not continue
Pilipovich explained the scheduling philosophy of bringing in a team like Johnson & Wales at this point by noting that many teams are in finals right now and, as a result, it’s hard to find Division I teams willing to travel. However, as the Mountain West considers adding conference games to the schedule, he said a game against a D-3 team like this might have to be reconsidered. Johnson & Wales counted this game as an exhibition.
Scottie moves into Top 10
Lavelle Scottie’s seven points gave him 1,216 in his career, putting him into a tie for 10th place in Air Force history with Jarvis Croff.