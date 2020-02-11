Turnovers and an inability to close a gap doomed Air Force in another road drubbing, a 74-57 loss at Boise State on Tuesday.
The losing streak is now seven in a row.
The Falcons’ deficit hovered between five and 10 points for most of the first 30 minutes, with Air Force climbing to within 40-38 early in the second half. The Broncos then went on a 17-4 run and led by as many as 24 at one point.
Air Force (9-16, 3-10 Mountain West) turned the ball over 15 times and attempted 16 fewer shots than Boise State (17-9, 9-5).
Lavelle Scottie led Air Force with 16 points, though the senior also had a team-high five turnovers. Ameka Akaya scored seven points in just 14 minutes for the Falcons, who went 6 of 24 from 3-point range.
Here are five facts from the game:
Jessup’s play makes difference
Air Force trailed by 11 points with 6:52 remaining when Longmont native Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a four-point play that all but sealed the outcome. Jessup — the Mountain West’s all-time leader in 3-pointers — was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting (1 of 7 from 3-point range) in the first meeting, an 85-78 Air Force victory, but scored a game-high 18 on Tuesday.
6-point possession
Air Force gave itself a spark with a six-point trip down the floor midway through the second half. A.J. Walker hit a 3-pointer as Boise State was whistled for a foul away from the ball, giving the Falcons possession. Chris Joyce then hit a 3 to cut the deficit to two points with 15:07 remaining. However, Air Force missed its next six 3-point attempts. By the time the next one fell, the Falcons trailed by 13.
Losing streak at seven
When Air Force faced a pair of winnable two weeks ago at San Jose State and home vs. Fresno State, the urgency was heightened because of what lingered next — at Nevada, vs. No. 4 San Diego State and this one. The Falcons dropped both of those winnable games in tight contests and were swept in the daunting stretch of three by an average of 22 points.
Road woes continue
Air Force showed promise away from home early in the season, winning at Army, Wyoming and Denver (teams that are ranked outside of the top 275 by the NCAA’s NET rankings). The bottom has dropped out since with six straight road losses by an average of 17 points.
Starting lineup change
Air Force tinkered with its lineup again, starting Keaton Van Soelen in place of Ryan Swan. A.J. Walker also started on the bench for the second consecutive game in favor of Chris Joyce. Van Soelen played just 10 minutes because of early foul trouble and did not score. Swan had nine points in 20 minutes and Walker fouled out with five points, six rebounds, two assists and four turnovers in 21 minutes.