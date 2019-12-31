Air Force closed the nonconference season and the 2019 calendar with uproarious flair, demolishing UC Riverside 105-56.
This ties for the second-largest margin of victory for the Falcons against a Division I program, second only to a 1959 victory over Arizona. And this came against a Highlanders (9-6) team with several Power Five conference transfers that had just beaten Fresno State on the road and earlier this season blew out Nebraska, San Jose State and a Denver team that the Falcons narrowly defeated two weeks ago.
The Falcons shot a season-best 65.2% from 3-point range (15 of 23), made their first 16 free throws en route to a 22-of-25 performance at the line and held advantages of 28-8 in the paint, 23-3 in points off turnovers and 18-1 on fast-break points.
Air Force’s reserves saw time Tuesday, with freshman Carter Murphy scoring eight points and improving to 6-of-6 shooting in his young career.
Air Force (7-7) followed a 2-5 November with a 5-2 December and opens conference play at UNLV on Saturday.
“It’s hard to stop something that’s already moving,” said Ryan Swan, who scored 25 points. “If we can get this moving and get it going faster and faster, I feel like we’ll be a pretty difficult matchup for anyone.”
Five facts from the game …
Ryan Swan heating up
Swan followed a 22-point second half against Drake on Dec. 21 with 19 points in the first half against UC Riverside on the way to 25.
The flurry of scoring, he said, came from confidence instilled from coaches and teammates as they’ve stressed the importance of scoring from his position to pull opposing big men away from the basket.
“If he has to cover me, it makes everyone else’s job easier,” said Swan, who made 7 of 11 shots and 9 of 9 free throws. “They told me to be aggressive and shoot the ball, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Swan also said he was motivated to score in honor of his mother, Diane Swan, who celebrated a birthday Monday.
“I was trying to score as many points as years,” he said. “I got it. She told me she was 25, so …"
Morris has career-best day
Senior guard Caleb Morris notched career highs with 22 points on 6-of-7 3-pointers.
“I told him to not even shower, just go play the Powerball,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “He could have closed his eyes and threw it up backwards and it would have gone in.”
Morris also led Air Force with five rebounds.
The Vista, Calif., native is 31 of 55 (56%) this season from 3-point range.
After his last 3, he put his hands up as he retreated to the defensive end.
“When I was running down, I was like, ‘I don’t even know,’” he said. “Everything’s just going in. It’s too easy right now.”
Smoking first half, literally
As Air Force was building a 26-point lead in the first half, game officials scrambled around Clune Arena seeking the source of the smell of smoke and said they came within seconds of pulling the fire alarm and evacuating the building. The odor was traced to a construction crew near the ice arena, which set a small fire near an air vent that circulated the smell. Fire crews were on scene and the issue was resolved without stopping the game.
Top win of the nonconference
Not even factoring in the margin, Saturday’s victory over UC Riverside was Air Force’s best of the nonconference. The Highlanders entered the game ranked No. 193 by the NCAA’s NET rankings. The only comparable victory came against No. 196 Texas State on Nov. 9. The Falcons' other four wins against Division 1 competition — at home vs. Jackson State and on the road over Army, Denver and Wyoming — came against teams ranked 296 or lower.
Different scheduling
Coach Dave Pilipovich addressed the unique time of the game — 2 p.m. on a Tuesday — at a press conference early in the week, saying the goal was to try to avoid creating conflicts for fans with New Year's Eve plans later in the day.
He stressed after the game how appreciative he was of the 1,356 in attendance who helped spur on the blowout victory.
“I want to thank our community,” Pilipovich said. “It’s 2 o’clock in the afternoon, I know there’s a lot of things you can be doing.”