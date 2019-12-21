Air Force trailed by 16 in the first half, briefly led by three in the second and ultimately couldn’t find the finishing kick in an 85-80 loss to Drake at Clune Arena on Saturday.
This has been a familiar pattern for the Falcons (6-7), who will take 10 days before their final nonconference game of the season at home against UC Riverside on Dec. 31.
Drake (10-3) was led in scoring by Roman Penn, who had 22 points and nine assists. Seven-foot center Liam Robbins had 16 points, five rebounds, four blocked shots and impacted every possession he was on the floor because of what his size and strength commanded when the Bulldogs had the ball and because of what he took away near the basket when Air Force was on offense.
Air Force was led by Ryan Swan, who had a season-high 24 points — 22 coming in the second half.
“I think we take lessons from each loss,” Swan said. “Sid (Tomes) tells me all time, there’s no losses in life, there’s only lessons. That’s the truest thing I’ve ever heard. We take away that we just can’t shy away from contact. We have to be the initiators if we expect to do anything.”
Walker experiences rare struggles
Air Force for point guard A.J. Walker has averaged more than 30 minutes per game this year and hadn’t committed more than three turnovers in a game before he had nine Saturday with four assists.
Coach Dave Pilipovich said it can be easy to forget Walker is a sophomore — and therefore prone to games like this on occasion — because he’s been a steady force in averaging 12.8 points and three assists this season.
“I guess you expect so much of him because he’s pretty good, and he’s been a starter since he was a freshman last year in January,” Pilipovich said. “So you do forget that. You expect it to be 9 and 4 the other way rather than 4 and 9.
Air Force finished with 15 assists and 15 turnovers. Drake had 20 and 13.
Kinrade posts career-high in scoring
Sophomore forward Abe Kinrade found himself wide open at the 3-point line and hesitated for a bit before launching, and making, his first attempt.
“I started off 1 for 7 this year,” Kinrade said, explaining the hesitation. “I know my teammates trust me, but I had to trust myself.”
Kinrade made 3 of 4 3s in the game after entering 3 of 11 from 3-point range in his career. The Iowa native scored a career-high 11 points against the Des Moines-based Bulldogs.
Quality victories remain elusive
By letting Drake, ranked No. 177 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool), slip away, the Falcons still don’t have a victory over a team ranked in the top 200 this season.
The victories for Air Force have come against Texas State (215), Army (285), Jackson State (311), Wyoming (297) and Johnson & Wales (not ranked as they are a Division III team).
The seven teams that have beaten the Falcons have an average ranking of 132, led by No. 21 Duquesne (which moved to 10-0 Saturday).
Swan’s second half
Swan was 1 for 4 in the first half with two points before making 7 of 14 shots, including four 3s, in the second half as he finished with 24 points. His previous season high was 17.
"I don’t really like to talk about personal stats after we lose," Swan said. "It is what it is."
Key numbers
Both teams made 13 3-pointers, with the Falcons shooting at a 56.5 percent clip from outside and Drake at 46.4. The Bulldogs had an 18-4 advantage in second-chance points and a 34-24 edge in scoring in the paint, both testaments to Robbins’ presence.
Drake had given up more than 60 points just twice this season.